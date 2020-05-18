Baader Bank Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.00 ($130.23).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €136.80 ($159.07) on Thursday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 12-month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.34.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

