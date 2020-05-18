B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

