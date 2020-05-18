B. Riley Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $10.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEGH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $291.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,084,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

