Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at SVB Leerink

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 383.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

