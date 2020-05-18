Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

AXTA stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

