Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

ASM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,844. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

