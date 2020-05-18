Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given News Impact Rating of 4.80

Headlines about Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) have trended extremely positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Avaya earned a media sentiment score of 4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AVYA stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

