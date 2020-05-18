Avangrid (AGR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2020 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

5/13/2020 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

5/5/2020 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

4/30/2020 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

4/22/2020 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Avangrid stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

