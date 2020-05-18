Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.72

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.72 and last traded at $105.08, with a volume of 1779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,951. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 57.9% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

