Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $10,041,408.09 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $102.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

