Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €48.50 ($56.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.79.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

