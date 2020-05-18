Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of AUPH opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

