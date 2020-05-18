AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,775,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,944,530. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

