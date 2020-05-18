ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATVDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:ATVDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

