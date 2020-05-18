Atlassian (TEAM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently:

5/15/2020 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/1/2020 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

4/30/2020 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

4/2/2020 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

3/25/2020 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $188.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.69, a PEG ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $190.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

