Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 432.33 ($5.69).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 37.94 ($0.50) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82. The stock has a market cap of $492.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 350.33.

In other news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.