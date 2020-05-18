Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,689. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $56,639,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

