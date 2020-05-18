Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to $11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARESF. CIBC decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $9.15 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.82.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

