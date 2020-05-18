Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Lowered to $16.50 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $17.75 to $16.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.43.



