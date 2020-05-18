Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

