Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMP. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,248. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19).

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $23,924,749.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.