Arion Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Arion has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $43,989.37 and $280.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.02060147 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00084587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00170695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,360,964 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

