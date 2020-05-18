argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.40.

ARGX opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average is $145.17. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,318,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in argenx by 117.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 372,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in argenx by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 576,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,575,000 after purchasing an additional 129,588 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

