Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

