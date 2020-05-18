Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.75

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.