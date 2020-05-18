Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.70

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 15898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $899.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

