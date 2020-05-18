Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.