Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $37.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

APRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $6,579,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,008,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,316,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,312,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

APRE stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.45 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

