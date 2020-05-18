Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Applied Materials from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.