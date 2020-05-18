Applied DNA Sciences’ (APDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of APDN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

