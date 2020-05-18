Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

AAPL stock opened at $311.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,333.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

