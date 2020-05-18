Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,640,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 69,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,423,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

