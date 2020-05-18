Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,060.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.