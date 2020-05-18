Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

