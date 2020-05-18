Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.43. 22,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,738. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.76. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

