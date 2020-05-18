Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,552 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

MPC stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, reaching $34.26. 3,255,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,388,235. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

