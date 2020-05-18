Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 53,193 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,333 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,193 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. 761,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.81. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

