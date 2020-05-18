Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 59,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.73.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.23. 37,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

