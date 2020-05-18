Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,429 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 173,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 189.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.