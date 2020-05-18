Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 201,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE:WRB traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. 15,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.