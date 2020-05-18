Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 735,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,016. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.