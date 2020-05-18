Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $5.27 on Monday, hitting $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

