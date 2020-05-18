Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,777,000 after acquiring an additional 136,279 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,903,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 152.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,805. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

