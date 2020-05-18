Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,992 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,188,000 after acquiring an additional 514,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corteva by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after buying an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,799. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

