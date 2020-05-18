Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 324,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 288,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. 2,061,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

