Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $4.11 on Monday, reaching $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

