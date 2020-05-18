Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in 3M by 130.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 131,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.