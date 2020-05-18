Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

