Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of LAMR traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.35. 322,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

