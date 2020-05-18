Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after buying an additional 140,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $2,116,742.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 899,015 shares in the company, valued at $67,668,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

CL traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,784. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.